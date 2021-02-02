Image Source : DEFENCE MINISTRY LCA-Tejas production gets boost as Rajnath inaugurates new facility

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated HAL's new LCA-Tejas Production Line in Bengaluru. He lauded the efforts made by HAL to increase the production capacity of LCA which is going to be the backbone of IAF fighter fleet in years to come. Singh said HAL’s new LCA facility is an example of how "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" is shaping and that it deserves the largest indigenous order of 83 LCA Mk-IA.

"LCA is pride of India and sends the right message to others that India can make fighters of class in-house. The fighter is superior in many ways when compared to others fighters in its category besides being cost effective. I compliment HAL for working through the COVID times and bringing out this facility. The Company has a lot of talent and more orders should come in its way in future. We cannot depend on others on security issues and therefore will make HAL stronger, whatever it takes," Rajnath said.

The minister said Tejas is not only indigenous, but it is also better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and also comparatively cheaper. "Many countries have shown interest in Tejas. India will achieve the target of Rs 1.75 lakh Crore in the field of defence manufacturing in few years," he said.

Inaugurated the HAL's new LCA-Tejas Production Line in Bengaluru today. Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ India is looking forward to increase its defence manufacturing capabilities. India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence. @HALHQBLR pic.twitter.com/7HCmYnjp1P — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 2, 2021

In the new facility, structural assemblies of LCA Mk1A will be produced to meet the desired delivery rate of as per the Contract. The Government had cleared the proposal for procurement of 83 LCA Mk1A aircraft on January 13, which will be produced in two production lines at Bengaluru with over 500 plus production partners across India. All the 83 aircraft would be delivered to the Indian Air Force in the next decade commencing 36 months from contract signing, the Defence Ministry said. HAL would be delivering 16 aircraft in a year to the Air Force. The program will catalyze the aerospace ecosystem in India and would enable India to be an epitome in Prime Minister’s vision for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it said.

