Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI seeks 15 more days to submit report

Adani-Hindenburg row: The capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday sought for 15 more days to complete the investigation and submit the status report into its probe into Hindenburg report against Adani group from the Supreme Court .

Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted SEBI time till August 14, 2023, to submit its probe report.

On April 29, the Sebi moved the Supreme Court seeking six-months extension to complete its probe into Hindenburg allegations of "stock manipulation" by the Adani group. The top court on Monday is likely to pronounce order on Sebi's plea.

About Adani row

It should be mentioned here that the Adani Group equities have suffered on the stock exchanges after Hindenburg Research levelled a slew of accusations against the corporate behemoth, including illegal transactions and share-price manipulation. However, the Adani Group has denied the accusations, claiming that it abides by all legal and disclosure obligations.

Meanwhile, both Houses of the parliament have witnessed uproar over the last few days as Opposition parties have demanded sought a Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged "economic scam" allegations by a US-based short seller against the Adani Group.

