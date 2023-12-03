Abusing Sanatana Dharma...: Venkatesh Prasad congratulates BJP for 'landslide victory' in assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : VENKATESH PRASAD X Venkatesh Prasad with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Proving most of the exit polls wrong, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in three out of four states, who Assembly Elections results were announced on Sunday, December 3. BJP have won rather comfortably in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 64 to Bharat Rashta Samiti's (BRS) 39 in Telangana. Former leaders, spokespersons and party cadres congratulated the ruling party for a landslide victory and the cricketers too weren't behind.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who is very active on social media, took a dig at DMK's Udhyanidhi Stalin and referred to the latter's remarks on Sanatana Dharma while congratulating BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Abusing Sanatana Dharma was bound to have it’s consequences. Many congratulations to the BJP for a landslide victory. Just another testimony of the amazing leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah & great work by the party cadre at grassroot levels," Prasad wrote.

Former India opener and current BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir also hailed the BJP's work at the ground level and heaped praise on PM Modi's leadership in the party's big wins in all three states.

PM Modi himself gave credit to all the karyakartas and appreciated the people of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for making BJP win by such huge margins.

"We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for.

"I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being.

"A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people," he further wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

BJP is ahead on 56 seats in Chhattisgarh to Congress' 34, 166 in MP to Congress' 63 and 115 in Rajasthan to Congress' 69 seats. The results for Mizoram will be announced on Monday, December 4.

Latest India News