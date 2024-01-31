AAP's Swati Maliwal takes oath as Rajya Sabha member twice: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV AAP leader Swati Maliwal takes oath as a member of Rajya Sabha.

An unusual incident occurred during the swearing-in ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. On the first day of the Parliament Session, she took oath not once but twice.

Why she took oath twice?

The incident unfolded when, after her initial oath, she exclaimed "Inquilab Zindabad." In response, BJP leader Piyush Goyal raised an objection, leading to the cancellation of the oath. Subsequently, Maliwal had to take the oath once again to complete the procedure.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maliwal had said the moment when she formally assumes office will be the "most profound" and "important" occasion of her life. I am very excited. As a first-time MP, I have a huge responsibility. I feel that I have always been an activist, and will continue to remain one. I will raise grassroots issues and I am looking forward to it," she had told news agency PTI.

What Maliwal said ahead of her oath?

Maliwal said she is proud of what she has accomplished so far – from her beginnings as the youngest core committee member of the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement – to becoming the chief of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) and now a Rajya Sabha MP. The former DCW chief said since she has been an activist, she will continue to raise the issue of women’s safety and their participation in the workforce as a member of Parliament.

Parliament Budget Session

It should be mentioned here that the final session of Parliament before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has started from today. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the session by addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed Parliament building. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1).

