Meet Balbir Seechewal, Vikramjit Sahney - Padma Shri awardees AAP nominated for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced Padma Shree awardeed - environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney as ruling Aam Aadmi Party's candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) is due to expire on July 4. The last date for the filing of nominations is May 31. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 1 while the last date of for the withdrawal of candidature is June 3.

The date of polling is June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting will be held on the same day at 5 pm.

ALSO READ | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges

Latest India News