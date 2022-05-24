Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandigarh: Punjab's Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers oath to Dr Vijay Singla during the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Cabinet ministers, in Chandigarh, Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Highlights Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismissed health minister Vijay Singla on charges of corruption.

Upon receiving complaints against him, Mann sacked the minister.

As per reports, Singla allegedly charged a 1% commission on contracts from officers.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dismissed health minister Vijay Singla on charges of corruption. Following Arvind Kejriwal's 'anti-corruption' model, Singla was dismissed from the post, as strong evidence was found against him indulging in corruption. As per reports, Singla allegedly charged a 1% commission on contracts from officers.

Upon receiving complaints against him, Mann sacked the minister. "Even 1% corruption will not be tolerated'', said Mann as he sacked Singla. "People have formed the government of Aam Aadmi Party with great expectations, it is our duty to live up to that expectation," he added.

This is the second time a minister was sacked on corruption charges. In the year 2015, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sacked one of his ministers in a corruption case.

"Arvind Kejriwal Ji had taken a promise that we will uproot the system of corruption, we are all his soldiers," Mann said.

