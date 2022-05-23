Kejriwal govt to give Rs 1 lakh each to RWAs for redevelopment of parks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Monday announced a 'Green Park, Green Delhi' mission under which Rs 1 lakh will be given to each residents' welfare association to redevelop a park in their area and Rs 2.55 lakh for maintenance of the developed ones.

Addressing a press conference, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that out of 16,000 parks in the city, 6,345 parks have been identified that are not currently being maintained. He said that RWAs, which have not registered their area parks with the Delhi government so far, can do so through an online portal.

According to the initiative, RWAs will be taking the responsibility of addressing problems related to their parks. Rai said that Rs 3.5 lakh will also be given to each RWA for setting up a sewage treatment plant.

"Under 'Green Park, Green Delhi', RWAs will take responsibility for developing all the parks in Delhi. We have allocated funds for the same. Rs 2.55 lakh has been allocated for the maintenance of developed parks," Rai said. He also added, "Water supply has also been an issue for maintenance of parks. Rs 3.5 lakh will be given for setting up a sewage treatment plant (STP)." Parks that need to be developed have been checked and identified, he added.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Kejriwal govt seeks report from BJP-ruled civic bodies on demolition drives

ALSO READ | After Kejriwal's 24-hour power supply claim, BJP leader holds 'reality check'

Latest India News