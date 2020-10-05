'Coward': AAP leader Sanjay Singh slams Yogi Adityanath after ink attack in Hathras

Image Source : TWITTER@SANJAYSINGH Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday as the ink was thrown at him in Hathras by a miscreant. The incident happened while when he was returning after meeting the family of a Dalit woman who died recently after allegedly being gang raped.

In a tweet, the MP tagged a photo in which Sharma is seen standing with ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar and said, "Is there anything else to understand? This is the accused who attacked. Along with him is ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar. We were in police security. Yogiji, do not hide your deeds behind the black ink. Fire from the front."

#WATCH: An unidentified person throws ink at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delegation that is in Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gangrape victim. pic.twitter.com/mth5GtkXBN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2020

He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can get cases lodged against him, send him to jail, get him beaten up or even killed, but this fight for justice for the "Hathras ki beti" will continue.

Singh was speaking to reporters when a man threw ink on his white kurta and shouted "PFI dalal wapas jao".

The incident was captured by the media. The footage showed that the man continued to shout slogans, despite being overpowered by AAP workers and police, who were deployed in strength near the residence of the 19-year-old alleged gangrape victim.

Singh left the spot in his vehicle immediately after the incident.

हाथरस में कायराना हरकत पुलिस अपनी सुरक्षा में गुड़िया के घर लेकर गई लौटते समय हमला हुआ MLA राखी बिडलान अजय दत्त व फ़ैसल लाला साथ थे,योगी जी आप “ठाकुर नही कायर हो” मुझ पर चाहे जितने मुक़दमे लिखो जेल भेजो लाठी चलाओ या हत्या करवा दो लेकिन गुड़िया के लिये न्याय की लड़ाई जारी रहेगी pic.twitter.com/8DA9ln4ZYo — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 5, 2020

The Popular Front of India (PFI), an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding certain protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that took place across the country earlier this year. The Uttar Pradesh police had earlier sought a ban on the organisation.

Talking to PTI over the phone, Singh alleged that a man named Dipak Sharma threw ink at him in the presence of police personnel and described it as "the most cowardly act". He added that AAP MLAs and office-bearers were there with him at the time of the incident. The accused was held soon after the incident, the Hathras police said.

Singh is among the several political leaders who have visited Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital on September 29 after allegedly being raped by four upper-caste men.

Reacting to Monday's incident, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi: "Sanjay ji, you have been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the Uttar Pradesh government. They lodged 14 FIRs against you, sealed your office, but did not dare to arrest you, so they got you attacked today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of those in the Uttar Pradesh government. It means you are on the right track."

