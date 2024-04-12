'I haven't even started yet': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's comment in Aap Ki Adalat goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Congress leader and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appeared in a special episode of Aap Ki Adalat and faced questions from India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. Reddy spoke about various issues during the show and also targeted former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. He also talked about how he entered into politics, how his journey has been so far and future plans.

During the interview, Revanth Reddy humorously discussed his political rivals, including Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) and ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and expressed his determination to take on challenges, stating, "I haven't even started yet."

Is Revanth Reddy taking revenge from Telangana ex-CM KCR?

When Rajat Sharma asked Revanth Reddy whether he was taking revenge from KCR who had sent him to jail, the Telangana CM said, "No, the revenge has not even started yet."

The interview promises an engaging dialogue with the CM, showcasing Reddy's trademark satires and punchlines, as he shares his post-election reflections and outlines his vision ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Telangana.

The latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat featuring Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will be telecast on April 13, Saturday at 10 pm on India TV.

Meanwhile, ahead of the telecast of the full episode, a clip from the show has been trending on social media especially on X. Some Congress leaders have also shared a clip from the show and tweeted about it. Take a look.