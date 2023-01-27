WATCH Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Aap Ki Adalat this Saturday at 10 PM

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has been in news for the last several days for his remarks over the judiciary. Rijiju has been expressing his views over appointment of Supreme Court judges.

Amid the ongoing row between the Centre and judiciary over the appointment of judges, Kiren Rijiju's remark that 'judges do not contest elections or face public scrutiny' raised many eye brows.

Kiren Rijiju will be responding to questions over this trivial issue and much more on country's most popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. The episode will be aired on Saturday (January 28) at 10 PM.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the shooting of new episodes of 'Aap Ki Adalat' could not be done for the last two years and only old episodes were being aired. However, shooting re-started in the new year (2023) with industrialist Gautam Adani being the first guest of the new season of the show. BJP president JP Nadda and Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan have also appeared in 'Aap Ki Adalat' since then.

More than 190 celebrities have appeared in Aap Ki Adalat so far. The iconic show is among the world's most watched news shows on YouTube.

