Aap Ki Adalat is back! Which celebrity do you want to be grilled by Rajat Sharma on India TV's iconic show?

Image Source : INDIA TV New episodes of Aap Ki Adalat are coming soon, India TV's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma announced.

Aap Ki Adalat is back! Ever since its inception in 1993, Aap Ki Adalat, the show hosted by India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, has been topping both popularity and TRP charts. The longest running show in India's television history will soon be back with new episodes after Covid pandemic restricted inviting celebrities and public to the studio.

Rajat Sharma, in a tweet, announced that he will soon start shooting for new episodes of Aap Ki Adalat. "People have been asking me when would I start new episodes, but what could I do? Due to Covid, I was unable to invite guests or audience to the studio. However, the wait will be over soon as I will restart shooting new episodes," Rajat Sharma said.

He further invited people to suggest names of celebrities that they would want to be quizzed on the show.

Viewers can tell about their choice by Whatsapp on the number 9350593505. You can also tell about who should be facing Rajat Sharma's question on Aap Ki Adalat in new episodes by clicking on the link given below.

Google Form Link - https://forms.gle/wqYcwqZd7yKQ8c9v6

Aap Ki Adalat is not only one of most popular shows but also India's longest-running show garnering millions of viewers.

