Aap Ki Adalat: Did Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury commit murder at the age of 14? Check his reply | WATCH

Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he has done a lot when he was agitating during his initial years in politics. In a no-holds-barred conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on the iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' Ranjan said that he has even been behind bars for six or seven years and also stolen a gun from his home.

Arrested on the day of sister's wedding

When Rajat Sharma asked him whether he had been arrested on his sister's wedding day, Chowdhary replied, "Yes. I had been absconding for a long time and decided to see how her wedding was taking place." He was caught by the police and could not escape them.

Bullet injuries on his chest

Rajat Sharma: Do you have bullet marks on your chest?

Chowdhury: I am like a soldier who fought for truth and justice. I went to jail for the first time when I was 15 years old. I am like a soldier. I fight for truth and justice. I have even taken a bullet to my chest, and when required, I have fired bullets as well. Several cases are still pending against me.

What did Adhir say about the allegation of double murder?

Rajat Sharma: In 2005 you were accused of double murder?

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: "There are several cases registered involving murder charges. If I had actually killed someone, why would I tell you? If I had committed murder, I wouldn't be here. In politics, such allegations are made when you protest against the ruling party," he said.

"In the affidavits submitted before the Election Commission, there are 26 cases against me, out of which 90 per cent have been closed. Even now, if I feel the need, I will continue to protest. When I feel that some injustice is happening somewhere, I won't step back from it, even if it means facing physical harm, getting shot, or going to jail," he added.

