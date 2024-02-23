Friday, February 23, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 23, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

February 23, 2024
aaj ki baat, aaj ki baat news, youths stage protests in Lucknow, Prayagraj, paper leaks, UP Police,
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 23, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Thousands of youths stage protests in Lucknow, Prayagraj after reports of paper leaks in UP Police and RO/ARO exam

  • PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for alleging that youths in Varanasi, UP are becoming alcohol addicts

  • Fresh protests in Sandeshkhali, women allege intimidation by underground TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh’s son, BJP women’s delegation and NHRC team met victims

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

