Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Amethi rally, Union Minister Smriti Irani dares him to contest from Amethi.
-
PM Narendra Modi's dig over electoral bonds verdict, says, "even Lord Krishna would be charged for corruption if he took a bowl of rice from Sudama".
-
Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya quits party, joins BJP
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.