Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Amethi rally, Union Minister Smriti Irani dares him to contest from Amethi.

PM Narendra Modi's dig over electoral bonds verdict, says, "even Lord Krishna would be charged for corruption if he took a bowl of rice from Sudama".

Rajasthan Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya quits party, joins BJP

