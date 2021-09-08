Wednesday, September 08, 2021
     
  Aaj Ki Baat Live: Taliban rounds up 5 journalists in Kabul for covering protests, flogs them inside a room

Aaj Ki Baat Live: Taliban rounds up 5 journalists in Kabul for covering protests, flogs them inside a room

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2021 20:48 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Taliban rounds up 5 journalists in Kabul for covering protests, flogs them inside a room
  • Exclusive: Taliban fighters use whips, belts to beat women protesters in Afghanistan
  • Exclusive: Taliban education minister says, no need for modern education, attend religious classes in madrasas

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

