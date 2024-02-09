Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

How Pakistan army stole people’s mandate for Imran Khan, winners were declared losers by Election Commission

How conspirators plotted arson, stoning, mayhem in Haldwani, Uttarakhand; Curfew still on, internet services down, forces carry out flag march

Bareilly in UP tense after Maulana Tauqir Raza detained for giving hate speech during ‘jail bharo’ stir over Gyanvapi issue

