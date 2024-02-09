Friday, February 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 9, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2024 20:44 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 9, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • How Pakistan army stole people’s mandate for Imran Khan, winners were declared losers by Election Commission

  • How conspirators plotted arson, stoning, mayhem in Haldwani, Uttarakhand; Curfew still on, internet services down, forces carry out flag march

  • Bareilly in UP tense after Maulana Tauqir Raza detained for giving hate speech during ‘jail bharo’ stir over Gyanvapi issue

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

