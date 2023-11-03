Friday, November 03, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 3, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Published on: November 03, 2023 21:21 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 3, 2023
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 3, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Delhi blanketed by toxic haze. Who is responsible? What’s the way out? 
  • ED raids 25 locations including IAS officer’s residence while probing alleged money laundering in Jal Jeevan Mission project in Rajasthan
  • ED seizes Rs 2.5 crore cash from a driver’s home in Bhilai, raids five locations in Durg, Raipur, Korba, Bhilai and Raigarh in Mahadev betting App scam, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel promises to show pendrive to nail ED, keeps everyone in suspense

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

