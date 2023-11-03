Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 3, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Delhi blanketed by toxic haze. Who is responsible? What’s the way out?

ED raids 25 locations including IAS officer’s residence while probing alleged money laundering in Jal Jeevan Mission project in Rajasthan

ED seizes Rs 2.5 crore cash from a driver’s home in Bhilai, raids five locations in Durg, Raipur, Korba, Bhilai and Raigarh in Mahadev betting App scam, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel promises to show pendrive to nail ED, keeps everyone in suspense

