Monday, May 24, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Why tribals in Aarey forest near Mumbai are avoiding Covid vaccines

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2021 21:24 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • In Barabanki, UP, villagers jumped into river to avoid vaccination; Near Ujjain, MP, vaccine workers attacked
  • Why tribals in Aarey forest near Mumbai are avoiding Covid vaccines
  • Covid precautions go for a toss as thousands of farmers assemble in Hissar, Haryana for panchayat

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

