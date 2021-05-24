Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Why tribals in Aarey forest near Mumbai are avoiding Covid vaccines

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In Barabanki, UP, villagers jumped into river to avoid vaccination; Near Ujjain, MP, vaccine workers attacked

Why tribals in Aarey forest near Mumbai are avoiding Covid vaccines

Covid precautions go for a toss as thousands of farmers assemble in Hissar, Haryana for panchayat

