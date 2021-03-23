Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Fadnavis hands over ‘transfer posting’ bribe evidence to Home Secretary in sealed envelope

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Did CM Uddhav Thackeray know bribes were being collected for ‘transfer posting’ of police officers?

Former CM Fadnavis hands over ‘transfer posting’ bribe evidence to Home Secretary in sealed envelope

