Tuesday, March 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Fadnavis hands over ‘transfer posting’ bribe evidence to Home Secretary in sealed envelope

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Fadnavis hands over ‘transfer posting’ bribe evidence to Home Secretary in sealed envelope

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2021 21:40 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Did CM Uddhav Thackeray know bribes were being collected for ‘transfer posting’ of police officers?
  • Former CM Fadnavis hands over ‘transfer posting’ bribe evidence to Home Secretary in sealed envelope

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News