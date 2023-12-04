Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 4, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Who will become Chief Minister? In MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh?

After victories in 3 states, PM Modi’s jibe at opposition, “Shed negativity to turn nafrat (hate) into mohabbat (love)”, BJP MPs shout slogans inside Lok Sabha

Confusion in INDIA alliance, Mamata Banerjee says, she hasn’t been told about December 6 meet, Congress says, it’s informal meet

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News