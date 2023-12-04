Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 4, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Who will become Chief Minister? In MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh?
- After victories in 3 states, PM Modi’s jibe at opposition, “Shed negativity to turn nafrat (hate) into mohabbat (love)”, BJP MPs shout slogans inside Lok Sabha
- Confusion in INDIA alliance, Mamata Banerjee says, she hasn’t been told about December 6 meet, Congress says, it’s informal meet
