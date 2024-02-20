Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Seat-sharing talks in UP between Congress and SP fail, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav releases third list of candidates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, “Youths in UP have become addicted to alcohol”

Calcutta High Court asks underground Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan to surrender, Women in Sandeshkhali narrate tales of rape, horror

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.