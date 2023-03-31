Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 31, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Visuals of rioters pelting stones, chasing police, mediapersons in Howrah, West Bengal
BJP, Trinamool leaders level allegations, counter-allegations on Howrah violence
Heavy police deployed in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) after fresh clashes
