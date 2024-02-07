Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi says, ‘Congress thought process is outdated’, makes jibe, ‘I pray it can protect its 40 seats’

In UP assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath says, ‘After watching Ayodhya celebrations, Nandi Baba in Kashi is adamant, even Krishna (in Mathura) is adamant”

Delhi court orders Arvind Kejriwal to appear on Feb 17 in ED summons case, Delhi High Court rejects AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s bail plea

