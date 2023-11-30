Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 30, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

India TV-CNX exit polls predict, Congress govt in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, BJP may retain power in MP, Hung assembly in Mizoram

PM Nnarendra Modi launched ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, says, “for me, there are only 4 main castes – poor, women, youths and farmers”

Samajwadi Party, BSP demand caste census in Uttar Pradesh

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News