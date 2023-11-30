Thursday, November 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 30, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 30, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 30, 2023 20:51 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 30, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • India TV-CNX exit polls predict, Congress govt in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, BJP may retain power in MP, Hung assembly in Mizoram
  • PM Nnarendra Modi launched ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, says, “for me, there are only 4 main castes – poor, women, youths and farmers”
  • Samajwadi Party, BSP demand caste census in Uttar Pradesh

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News