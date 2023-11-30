Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 30, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- India TV-CNX exit polls predict, Congress govt in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, BJP may retain power in MP, Hung assembly in Mizoram
- PM Nnarendra Modi launched ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, says, “for me, there are only 4 main castes – poor, women, youths and farmers”
- Samajwadi Party, BSP demand caste census in Uttar Pradesh
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.