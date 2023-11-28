Tuesday, November 28, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Nation heaves a sigh of relief, all 41 trapped workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel after 17 days
  • Campaigning ends in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Asaduddin Owaisi address rallies
  • BJP attacks Nitish Kumar ‘s govt for scrapping school holidays in Bihar on several Hindu festivals

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

