Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 28, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Nation heaves a sigh of relief, all 41 trapped workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel after 17 days

Campaigning ends in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Asaduddin Owaisi address rallies

BJP attacks Nitish Kumar ‘s govt for scrapping school holidays in Bihar on several Hindu festivals

