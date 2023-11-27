Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 27, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Millions of lamps lit in Varanasi as UP CM Yogi Adityanath joins 'Dev Deepawali' celebration, laser show on ghats, and Kashi Vishwanath shrine decked with 11 tonnes of flowers

High-octane poll campaign in Telangana by PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Modi asks voters to shun dynastic politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, with his mother Rashmi Thackeray, visits Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and inaugurates renovated Thakur Shyama Shyam Mandir

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News