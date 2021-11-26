Friday, November 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2021

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2021 20:39 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2021
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 25, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Will Jewar international airport change the future of western UP?
  • Exclusive: Will BJP benefit in elections from Jewar airport project in western UP?
  • Exclusive: When will air operations begin from Jewar international airport?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News