Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 2, 2023 | WATCH

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 2, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi tells Chhattisgarh rally, “Those who have looted money will go to jail”, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questions ED summons, campaigns in Madhya Pradesh

During cash-for-query hearing by Ethics Committee, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra questions “unethical” questions, walks out with opposition MPs

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, ‘Congress must show seriousness about INDIA alliance’, NC chief Omar Abdullah says, ‘all is not well with alliance’

