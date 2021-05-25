Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | In Bihar, a block hospital is in ruins but docs, nurses get salaries

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Dad ties his daughter’s body to car front seat, drives 80 km to his home from Kota, Rajasthan

Rajasthan hospital gave 2 PPE kits to relatives to take body on a hand cart to crematorium

In Bihar, a block hospital is in ruins but docs, nurses get salaries, villagers tie cattle at primary health centres

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News