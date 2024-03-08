Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- CBI raids in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Chennai; Major human trafficking network busted, 35 Indian youths in Russia forced to fight Ukraine war as mercenaries
- INDIA alliance breaks in Kashmir, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah says, NC will not ally with Mehbooba’s PDP
- Congress announces first list of 39 candidates, Rahul Gandhi fielded from Wayanad, ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel fielded in Chhattisgarh
