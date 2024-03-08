Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 8, 2024

Friday, March 08, 2024
     
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2024 22:01 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • CBI raids in Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala, Chennai; Major human trafficking network busted, 35 Indian youths in Russia forced to fight Ukraine war as mercenaries
  • INDIA alliance breaks in Kashmir, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah says, NC will not ally with Mehbooba’s PDP 
  • Congress announces first list of 39 candidates, Rahul Gandhi fielded from Wayanad, ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel fielded in Chhattisgarh

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

