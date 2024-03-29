Friday, March 29, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 29, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2024 23:51 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 29, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Was gangster Mukhtar Ansari served poison-laced food in Banda jail?
  • Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Asaduddin Owaisi and Tejashwi Yadav demand inquiry into death of  Mukhtar Ansari in judicial custody
  • RJD, Congress, Left announce seat-sharing in Bihar, seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in Maharashtra still uncertain

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

