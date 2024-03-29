Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Was gangster Mukhtar Ansari served poison-laced food in Banda jail?

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Asaduddin Owaisi and Tejashwi Yadav demand inquiry into death of Mukhtar Ansari in judicial custody

RJD, Congress, Left announce seat-sharing in Bihar, seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in Maharashtra still uncertain

