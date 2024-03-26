Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 26, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi dials BJP Basirhat candidate and Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra, calls her 'Shakti Swaroopa'

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stokes row with "who's your father" remark at CM Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress complains to EC

Tug-of-war between RJD and Congress over Bihar seats, Wrangling over Maharashtra seats between Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT)

