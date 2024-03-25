Monday, March 25, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2024 21:22 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • RJD chief Lalu Prasad in Delhi to sort out Bihar seat-sharing with Congress in Bihar
  • Why Varun Gandhi, V K Singh were denied LS tickets by BJP?: A detailed analysis of BJP list for UP
  • Sharad Pawar meets Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to sort out Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing in Maharashtra

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement