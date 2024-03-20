Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 22:48 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Two brothers in Badaun, UP, killed two kids, one of the killers killed by police in encounter, the other still in hiding, Exact motive still unclear
  • Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav wants to field his son, Aditya, as candidate from Badaun
  • Pappu Yadav joins Congress, merges his party, meets Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement