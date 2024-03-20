Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 20, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Two brothers in Badaun, UP, killed two kids, one of the killers killed by police in encounter, the other still in hiding, Exact motive still unclear

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav wants to field his son, Aditya, as candidate from Badaun

Pappu Yadav joins Congress, merges his party, meets Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav

