Friday, March 15, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 15, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2024 21:40 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • The Enforcement Directorate arrests ex-Telangana CM KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha in Hyderabad. Will Arvind Kejriwal be arrested? 
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describes electoral bond donations as the world’s ‘biggest extortion racket’, ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to end in Mumbai tomorrow
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashes out at DMK in Tamil Nadu and Left Front, Congress in Kerala

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

 

