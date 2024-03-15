Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 15, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

The Enforcement Directorate arrests ex-Telangana CM KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha in Hyderabad. Will Arvind Kejriwal be arrested?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi describes electoral bond donations as the world’s ‘biggest extortion racket’, ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ to end in Mumbai tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashes out at DMK in Tamil Nadu and Left Front, Congress in Kerala

