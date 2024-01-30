Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Will Hemant Soren resign? Will his wife, Kalpana Soren, become CM? Is the family divided over this?
- Lalu’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, was grilled for 8 hours by ED in land-for-jobs scam
- Congress along with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann cry foul after BJP wins Chandigarh Mayor poll, with 8 votes declared invalid
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.