Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: January 30, 2024 20:13 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 30, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Will Hemant Soren resign? Will his wife, Kalpana Soren, become CM? Is the family divided over this?
  • Lalu’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, was grilled for 8 hours by ED in land-for-jobs scam
  • Congress along with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann cry foul after BJP wins Chandigarh Mayor poll, with 8 votes declared invalid

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News