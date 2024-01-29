Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren untraceable after reaching Delhi, writes letter to ED saying, will appear on Jan 31
- ED questions RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in Patna, daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya express concern over Lalu’s health
- Uttarakhand govt to bring law to enforce Uniform Civil Code next month
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.