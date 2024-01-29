Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren untraceable after reaching Delhi, writes letter to ED saying, will appear on Jan 31

ED questions RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in Patna, daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya express concern over Lalu’s health

Uttarakhand govt to bring law to enforce Uniform Civil Code next month

