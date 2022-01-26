Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Bikram Majithia alleges, Punjab police officer asked gangster to block PM’s convoy

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 26, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How Amit Shah persuaded 253 Jat leaders to support BJP in UP polls
  • Exclusive: Videos: Two candidates in Mathura threaten to “cut off the hands” of rivals
  • Exclusive: Bikram Majithia alleges, senior Punjab police officer asked a gangster to block PM’s convoy

