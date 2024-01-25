Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2024 | WATCH

India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 0:05 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Mamata Banerjee announces, TMC will contest all 42 seats in West Bengal alone, rules out alliance
  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces, AAP will contest all 13 seats alone
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes veiled shots at Congress, Lalu, says, ‘I never promoted my family like Karpoori Thakur’, praises Modi for giving Bharat Ratna to Karpoori

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

 

