Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Mamata Banerjee announces, TMC will contest all 42 seats in West Bengal alone, rules out alliance

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces, AAP will contest all 13 seats alone

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes veiled shots at Congress, Lalu, says, ‘I never promoted my family like Karpoori Thakur’, praises Modi for giving Bharat Ratna to Karpoori

