  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 1, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

December 01, 2023
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Centre blocks 9 YouTube channels peddling fake news and information, Of them, 3 YouTube channels were using fake thumbnail sketches of Rajat Sharma’s Aaj Ki Baat
  • Special Report: Cyber thugs using AI deepfakes to extort money posing as fake police officers in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida 
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav take jibes at each other inside assembly

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

