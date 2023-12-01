Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 1, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Centre blocks 9 YouTube channels peddling fake news and information, Of them, 3 YouTube channels were using fake thumbnail sketches of Rajat Sharma’s Aaj Ki Baat
- Special Report: Cyber thugs using AI deepfakes to extort money posing as fake police officers in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav take jibes at each other inside assembly
