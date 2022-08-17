Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh took oath on day he was to surrender in court

Exclusive: 15 out of 17 RJD ministers, four out of 11 JD(U) ministers in Bihar have cases pending against them

Exclusive: Tension over Savarkar posters in Karnataka spreads from Shivmogga to Bhadrawati, Udupi

