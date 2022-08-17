Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2022 20:56 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh took oath on day he was to surrender in court
  • Exclusive: 15 out of 17 RJD ministers, four out of 11 JD(U) ministers in Bihar have cases pending against them
  • Exclusive: Tension over Savarkar posters in Karnataka spreads from Shivmogga to Bhadrawati, Udupi

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 

