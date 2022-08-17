Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Why Bihar Law Minister Kartikeya Singh took oath on day he was to surrender in court
- Exclusive: 15 out of 17 RJD ministers, four out of 11 JD(U) ministers in Bihar have cases pending against them
- Exclusive: Tension over Savarkar posters in Karnataka spreads from Shivmogga to Bhadrawati, Udupi
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.