Aaj Ki Baat: Why Amit Shah said, terror, anti-national activities are being funded through narcotics

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 1, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Live video of Coast Guards encounter with Pak drug smugglers on high seas near Gujarat

Exclusive: Why Amit Shah said, terror, anti-national activities are being funded through narcotics

Exclusive: Why Rahul, Priyanka alleged, most of the drugs are being seized from Gujarat’s Mundra port

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News