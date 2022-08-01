Monday, August 01, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Why Amit Shah said, terror, anti-national activities are being funded through narcotics

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2022 21:13 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 1, 2022
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Live video of Coast Guards encounter with Pak drug smugglers on high seas near Gujarat 

  • Exclusive: Why Amit Shah said, terror, anti-national activities are being funded through narcotics

  • Exclusive: Why Rahul, Priyanka alleged, most of the drugs are being seized from Gujarat’s Mundra port

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 

