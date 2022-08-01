Aaj Ki Baat: Why Amit Shah said, terror, anti-national activities are being funded through narcotics

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Exclusive: Live video of Coast Guards encounter with Pak drug smugglers on high seas near Gujarat
-
Exclusive: Why Amit Shah said, terror, anti-national activities are being funded through narcotics
-
Exclusive: Why Rahul, Priyanka alleged, most of the drugs are being seized from Gujarat’s Mundra port
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.