Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Issues that PM Modi and US President Biden will discuss in virtual summit today

Exclusive: What new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said today in parliament about India-Pak relations

Exclusive: Who provoked violence in JNU during Ramnavami over non-veg food issue?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News