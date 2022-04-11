Monday, April 11, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 11, 2022 23:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 11, 2022

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Issues that PM Modi and US President Biden will discuss in virtual summit today
  • Exclusive: What new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said today in parliament about India-Pak relations
  • Exclusive: Who provoked violence in JNU during Ramnavami over non-veg food issue?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM. 

