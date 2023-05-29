Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 29, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Girl stabbed multiple times, stoned to death by jilted lover in Delhi, arrested from UP
- Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Irfan Pathan criticize use of police against women wrestlers in Delhi
- Kharge, Rahul Gandhi hold meeting with Gehlot on Rajasthan Congress squabble
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.