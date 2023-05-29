Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 29, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Girl stabbed multiple times, stoned to death by jilted lover in Delhi, arrested from UP

Neeraj Chopra, Abhinav Bindra, Irfan Pathan criticize use of police against women wrestlers in Delhi

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi hold meeting with Gehlot on Rajasthan Congress squabble

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News