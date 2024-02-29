Thursday, February 29, 2024
     
Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 29, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 29, 2024 20:53 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 29, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi giving final touches to BJP list at CEC meeting, Will ex-CMs, Rajya Sabha ministers be fielded?

  • Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gets a breather, Will ceasefire with rebel camp hold? 

  • TMC suspends Shahjahan Sheikh after his arrest, sent to judicial custody, BJP demands impartial CBI probe, Sandeshkhali women celebrate

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

