  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 29, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 29, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Will Lalan Singh join hands with Lalu Prasad Yadav after resigning from JD-U chief post? What is Nitish Kumar’s next plan of action?

  • Ayodhya temple trustees meet to select Ram Lala idol, PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Ayodhya airport and world-class railway station tomorrow

  • Dissonant tones from I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders like Yechury, Mamata, Akhilesh, Sanjay Raut over LS seat sharing in Maharashtra, UP, Bengal, Bihar, other states

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

