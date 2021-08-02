Tokyo-Olympics-2020
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How our girls defeated Australia in Olympic Hockey

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How our girls defeated Australia in Olympic Hockey

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2021 20:45 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: A day that brought tears of joy for every Indian, how our girls defeated Australia in Olympic Hockey
  • Exclusive: Watch stories of our hockey players, Gurjit, Saleema, Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Nikki Pradhan
  • Exclusive: Lalu meets Mulayam, Rahul invites Oppn MPs to tea, Nitish Kumar demands Pegasus probe 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

