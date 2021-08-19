Thursday, August 19, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: With latest US arms and ammunitions, Taliban now has the deadliest army in Asia

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2021 20:47 IST
In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: With latest US arms and ammunitions, Taliban now has the deadliest army in Asia
  • Exclusive: Women, children screamed as Taliban started indiscriminate firing at Kabul airport  
  • Exclusive: Afghan women in India TV studio narrated ordeals they went through, while escaping from Kabul 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

