Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

ED tells Delhi court, Arvind Kejriwal consuming sugar-loaded food sent from home to get bail on medical grounds, Court asks for diet chart

Ramnavami processions stoned at Murshidabad, Medinipur in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee blames BJP

Pawar vs Pawar family showdown begins in Baramati, Both Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra file nominations

