Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 18, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2024 21:09 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 18, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • ED tells Delhi court, Arvind Kejriwal consuming sugar-loaded food sent from home to get bail on medical grounds, Court asks for diet chart

  • Ramnavami processions stoned at Murshidabad, Medinipur in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee blames BJP

  • Pawar vs Pawar family showdown begins in Baramati, Both Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra file nominations

