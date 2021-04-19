Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Why Delhi govt had to impose six-day complete lockdown in the capital

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Why Centre, at last, allowed Covid vaccination for all Indians above age of 18 years

Why Delhi govt had to impose six-day complete lockdown in the capital

How Mumbai managed to register a flat Covid curve through complete lockdown

